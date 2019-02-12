FreeWheel to Use Nielsen Data to Create Audience Targets

Comcast’s FreeWheel said it will use Nielsen’s Data Management Platform to build advanced advertising audience segments among connected TV, over-the-top and digital video viewers.

The server-to-server integration will enable FreeWheel to optimize campaign responsiveness and performance of its Drive suite of advertising solutions.

“This integration with the Nielsen DMP strengthens our DRIVE solutions suite and represents an important step toward our end goal of data unification across linear and digital TV,” said Neil Smith, GM of FreeWheel Markets. “This will help our clients more effectively plan, buy and measure audiences across all new forms of TV, with the scale, sophistication, and ease of use needed to drive superior results for advertisers as TV viewing continues to migrate across screens.”

Late last year, FreeWheel Publishers said it would adopt Nielsen’s Qualified Ad Audience solution in Nielsen Digital Ad Ratings to demonstrate the success of digital campaigns in terms of both demographic and viewability.

A persons-based approach to viewability, fraud and key demographics makes it clear how campaigns connect with digital audience and give marketers more confidence in digital advertising, the companies said.

“Nielsen and FreeWheel are making omnichannel, audience-based TV advertising a reality. We’re first movers when it comes to the tectonic shift that’s happening in the industry - one that will soon connect advertising delivery across digital and linear TV ecosystems,” said Damian Garbaccio, executive VP at Nielsen. “Our next-generation DMP enables advertisers to easily deliver more relevant, timely and consistent brand experiences across all screens at scale, which will result in better and more attributable marketing ROI. This is one of the most comprehensive advanced TV offerings available in the market today.”