FreeWheel Names Rotherham CMO

Television ad-serving platform FreeWheel has hired Jack Rotherham as chief marketing officer. Rotherham was formerly general manager of RichRelevance.

As FreeWheel’s CMO, a newly created position at the tech company, he will focus on advancing branding, product positioning and sales. Rotherham was also president and SMO of media solutions company WMI Digital.

“Jack’s extensive background in media across all channels, and deep knowledge of video make him a natural fit for FreeWheel,” said Doug Knopper, FreeWheel’s co-founder and co-CEO. “Jack’s leadership and extensive experience in media and ad tech solutions will serve as a significant boost to our efforts.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining FreeWheel and the incredible team, technology and business at such a dynamic time for both the television industry and our customers alike,” said Rotherham of his new position. “2014 was a significant year for FreeWheel and we’re looking forward to leveraging our product and the surrounding initiatives in the new year in support of unifying and advocating the TV market place on behalf of the industry.”

FreeWheel became a Comcast subsidiary in 2014 and works with cable companies like NBCUniversal, Viacom and DirecTV.