FreeWheel to Monitor Response to Ad Loads

FreeWheel will begin monitoring video-on-demand users experience and advertising impressions using software from Conviva, the two companies announced.

At a certain point, viewers reject advertising and will stop watching content, which hurts FreeWheel and its clients. The data gathered, including when subscribers stop watching content they’ve ordered, will help optimize viewer engagement with content and determine the optimal amount of advertising in order to maximize monetization.

“FreeWheel realizes the value of reporting user experience in real-time. This capability is essential to our customer’s business across those video formats. We are pleased to work with Conviva, an industry leader in experience management and real-time engagement analytics, to ensure our customers have the capabilities and insights they need to operate their business,” said James Rooke, chief revenue officer, FreeWheel. “Our partnership with Conviva will deepen the insights available to our customers, allowing them to continue to grow their business and maintain long-term viewer engagement.”

FreeWheel will be using Ad Insights, a new product from Conviva that helps monitor consumer behavior in order to help programmers maximize viewer engagement.

“In the complex world of premium video, it is paramount that content owners and distributors have a technology platform that enables them to scale their business and maximize value from their content,” said Dr. Hui Zhang, cofounder and CEO at Conviva. “Together Conviva and FreeWheel provide unparalleled, real-time advertising metrics enabling video publishers to maximize advertising and content end-user experiences and provide the best quality of experience for viewers across a multi-screen viewing environment.”

Conviva originally measured viewer responses to the quality of video playback including buffering. The new software also looks at the effect of advertising loads and format and how they impact viewer retention, particularly in new over-the-top environments.