FreeWheel Joins Next TV Summit, Advanced Advertising as Gold Sponsor

FreeWheel, the advertising management solution, has joined Next TV Summit and Advanced Advertising Summit as a Gold sponsor, NewBay Media announced Tuesday.



FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, provides clients the ability to assess video inventory across key industry segments.



Next TV Summit is a high-level, executive conference that provides insights into the future of TV and video, from the impact of new video devices, technologies, viewing experiences and business models to consumers, content and advertising trends.



Advanced Advertising explores the impact of data and automation in TV advertising with a full day of dynamic content and connections.



Both Next TV and Advanced Advertising will be held Oct. 18 at the Sheraton Times Square as part of B&C parent NewBay Media’s NYC Television Week.



For more on the event, including information on tickets, go to http://www.nyctvweek.com/#.



To learn more about the limited sponsorship opportunities that are still available, contact Louis Hillelson.