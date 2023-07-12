FreeWheel Integrates Roku’s Streaming Advertising Technology

FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad tech company, and Roku said they’re working together to makes Roku’s streaming advertising technology available to FreeWheel customers.

The integration aims to provide increased interoperability, more automation, higher quality and better results for publishers.

“Our goal is to create a better TV experience for our partners and consumers,” Roku senior director, technology partnerships Youssef Ben-Youssef said. “This new collaboration brings together an industry-leading blend of data, tech and reporting to accelerate the shift from traditional TV to streaming TV.”

Soo Jin Oh (Image credit: FreeWheel)

Roku has integrated its demand interface with FreeWheel’s TV platform, giving publishers access to more advertiser demand for streaming inventory with a streamlined workflow and controls designed to improve yield and revenue.

Publishers will also be able to use Roku platform signals to help advertisers target audiences and measure campaign performance. The two companies will use clean-room technology to utilize additional data sets.

FreeWheel will use Roku’s Watermark solution to prevent sophisticated invalid traffic and fraud. The technology helps prevent device spoofing and app spoofing. The solution incorporates Human Security’s MediaGuard to ensure ads reach actual viewers.

“There is a lot of synergy, energy and a shared sense of purpose behind our work with Roku,” FreeWheel chief strategy officer Soo Jin Oh said. “At FreeWheel, we believe the industry is stronger and better when we collectively help solve today’s problems while creating future innovation. And so it’s our hope that this new initiative will help pave the way for greater simplicity, optimization and an even more improved experience for the TV advertising ecosystem.”