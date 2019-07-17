FreeWheel Integrates Centro’s Basis into Strata Platform

Comcast’s FreeWheel Advertisers unit said it has integrated Centro’s platform for buying digital media into Strata, which should speed the delivery of financial data to agencies.

The combination should also make the agency reconciliation process smoother.

“By design, FreeWheel uses an open architecture for our platform so that we can give agencies choice and flexibility to use the tools that they prefer for their business. Our integration with Basis is the latest example of this vision,” said Joy Baer, general manager of FreeWheel Advertisers. “In listening to our clients, it became clear that Basis was the digital platform of choice for many of them. We’re so pleased to be able to offer direct access to such an important partner and well-respected player in the market.”

FreeWheel will continue to support Adazzle, its own cloud-based platform for digital media management, and the Strata Buying Management System, which enables planning, buying, stewardship, optimization and billing.

“This integration will allow any Centro client who uses the Strata platform to automate the final stage of the campaign life cycle: billing actualization and reconciliation. This will make the work of media professionals much easier and more valuable,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro.

“Campaign teams using Centro will no longer have to log into third party systems, find campaign data, download massive spreadsheet reports, re-format data, and then send the data to finance teams. The integrated Basis and Strata platforms will execute these tasks automatically. It brings significant operational value to our shared client bases,” Riegsecker said.