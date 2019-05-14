FreeWheel Enables New OTT Programmatic Buying

Comcast’s FreeWheel said it has launched new over-the-top programmatic video buying capabilities for the media agencies and advertisers using its Strata system.

“Our clients are very interested in tapping into new opportunities to connect with audiences on OTT, but the solutions available to them don’t meet the needs of every agency,” said FreeWheel Advertisers general manager Joy Baer. “We developed this new industry offering for our clients based on their collective input, which included the expressed need for geo-targeting, greater transparency and pricing efficiency. By solving for these challenges, we’ve opened up OTT for a new base of buyers.”

FreeWheel Advertisers executes the buys through an integration with Simpli.fi, a DSP purpose-built to meet the complexities of localized campaigns. This integration makes it easy for Strata users to buy OTT programmatically, similar to the way they buy digital media, FreeWheel said.

There is no minimum spend as is charged by most DSPs.

“The expectation for our media team is to be metric-obsessed and ambidextrous in all forms. FreeWheel empowers buyers by allowing them to be more agile and to make smarter, more integrated decisions faster,” said Adam Herman, chief integrated media officer, Zimmerman Advertising. “Their latest solutions around OTT are an example of this type of empowerment.”

FreeWheel Advertisers plans to extend its local OTT programmatic offering to all forms of TV, beginning in the second half of 2019.