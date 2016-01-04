Freeform Sets Blowout for ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Return

ABC Family, which is being renamed Freeform on Jan. 12, is offering free blowouts to fans of its series Pretty Little Liars, which returns for its winter premiere that day.

The network says it will cover the tab (including tax and tip) at Drybar locations across the country for fans who make appointments.

Drybar will be creating hairdos based on Pretty Little Liars character styles, including “The Aria Straight Up,” “The Hanna Dirty Martini,” "The Alison Cosmo-Tai,” “The Emily Southern Comfort," and “The Spencer Mai Tai.”

Fans can book on DryBar’s website, thedrybar.com or via its iPhone app. The network hopes to generate social chatter with the hashtag #PLLxDrybar.

The series stars Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Laura Leighton, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse.