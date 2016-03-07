Freeform Renews ‘Young & Hungry’ for Season 4

Freeform picked up a fourth season of the original comedy Young & Hungry, the former ABC Family channel’s first renewal under the new network name. Production on the new season began March 7.

“Young & Hungry remains a staple in our comedy diet,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development. “The show’s humor, quality and wonderful actors fit perfectly with our evolving brand.”

Set in San Francisco, the series is about a tech entrepreneur who hires an ambitious young food blogger to be his chef. Young & Hungry is produced by David Holden, Ashley Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades, Caryn Lucas, and Eric Tannenbaum and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios.

The series stars Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski, Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee.