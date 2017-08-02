Freeform Picks Up Comedy Pilot ‘Now & Then’
Freeform has ordered a new comedy pilotNow & Then, the network said Wednesday.
The series, about a group of old college friends who are brought back together unexpectedly for one wild night only to be given a new lease on life and friendship, will be executive produced by Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, the network said.
TheNow & Thenpilot will be written by Shawn Wines, who will also serve as executive producer, according to Karey Burke, Freeform’s executive VP of programming and development.
