Freeform Orders Season Two of ‘Grown-ish’

Freeform has ordered a second season of Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. Its series premiere Jan. 3 was Freeform’s highest debut for a comedy in nearly six years, said the network. Freeform has ordered 20 episodes for season two. Season one has 13 episodes.

Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne and Julie Bean.

The show is about Zoey Johnson, daughter of Andre and Rainbow Johnson, and played by Yara Shahidi, going to college.

Barris said of Grown-ish, “Where Black-ish examines what it means to be black, Grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown.”

The show airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c.