Freeform Orders Season Three of ‘Shadowhunters’

Freeform is bringing back original series Shadowhunters for season three, which will air in 2018. The network broke the news during a Facebook interview with cast members.

Shadowhunters returns for the second half of season two June 5, with Shadowhunters and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale.

Shadowhunters is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

Cast includes Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum Jr.