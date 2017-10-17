Freeform Moving Ahead With ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings’

Freeform has ordered seven episodes of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, which comes from executive producers Ann Lewis Roberts, Simon Lythgoe and Jenny Daly, in partnership with Walt Disney Parks & Resorts. Freeform is part of Disney.

Premiering in spring 2018, each hour-long episode will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at spectacular weddings and engagements at Disney destinations around the globe, including Hawaii’s Aulani and Florida’s Walt Disney World.

“We are creating one of the most beautiful shows in the world with Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Disney Parks & Resorts, where they make couples’ dreams come true,” said Lewis Roberts, "making a couple’s fantasy into a reality by transforming their wedding into an event more magical and spectacular than they could have ever imagined.”

Freeform aired a Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings special in May.

“We are continuing to invest in our relationship with the Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings team to bring magic and spirit to viewers everywhere,” said Kary McHoul, senior VP, Programming & Development, Unscripted, Freeform. “We can’t wait to make wedding dreams come true with the most epic wedding planning team in the world.”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings comes from T Group Productions, Roberts Media and Legacy Productions.