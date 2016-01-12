Freeform Launches New Streaming App

As ABC Family changes its name to Freeform Tuesday, the network is launching a new mobile app that will enables viewers to stream programming and interact via social media.

"Our audience is comprised of mobile natives," said Tom Ascheim, president of the network. "They live in a digital world and have the expectation that their shows will be available to them on whatever device they are on. The redesigned app begins a new year for us when digital is of equal importance to what we do in the linear world. It’s like having Freeform in the palm of your hands.”

The network will premiere the new series Shadowhunters Tuesday night and after it airs on Freeform on cable, the first two episodes will be available without signing in via the app.

The app features an optimized user interface for mobile viewing and the ability to feature external mobile apps, sites and social content attached to shows, movies and collections.

“This launch marks an important evolution in our TV everywhere strategy,” said Kenny Miller, VP of digital programming & product at Freeform. “Our vision of the Freeform app is as an ever-evolving platform for innovation in media formats, ad models, and user creativity around the properties fans love.”