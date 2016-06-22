Freeform Greenlights ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff ‘Ben and Lauren’

Freeform has greenlit a Bachelor spinoff titled Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After, starring the series’ engaged couple, former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and fiancée Lauren Bushnell. The reality series will follow the couple as they navigate the real world after the spotlight, and lush settings, of The Bachelor. Higgins will explore politics while Lauren establishes her identity post-Bachelor.

The series is scheduled to air in October, said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, Freeform.

“Ben and Lauren are the biggest Bachelor couple of the last 10 years,” said Burke. “Their romance captured everyone’s attention, and we are delighted to continue their story on Freeform.”

The Bachelor, which just completed its 20th season, airs on ABC, and Freeform is part of the Disney|ABC Television Group.

The series will be produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton and Jason Ehrlich will serve as the executive producers. Jack Mori is co-executive producer.