Freeform Grabs ‘Marvel’s New Warriors’

Freeform, Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios are partnering on Marvel’s New Warriors, a comedic live-action adaptation of the Marvel comic. This marks Marvel’s first foray into comedy on television.

Freeform has ordered ten 30-minute episodes slated to debut in 2018.

Marvel’s New Warriors is about six young people with powers and abilities on the opposite end of the spectrum of The Avengers. As Freeform puts it, the New Warriors are not quite super, not yet heroes.

The series will feature “Squirrel Girl” (Doreen Green) as a totally empowering fan girl.

“Freeform’s mission is to deliver incredible content to young adults, and Marvel Television seamlessly aligns with that mission–we couldn't be more proud to collaborate with them on Marvel’s New Warriors,” said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, Freeform.

The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Marvel head of television/executive producer Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory are executive producers on the show.

“Marvel's New Warriors have always been fan favorites, and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well,” said Loeb. “After the amazing experience we've had with Freeform on Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, we can't think of a better place for our young heroes.”