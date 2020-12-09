Freeform Gives ‘25 Days of Christmas’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

Macaulay Culkin in the holiday classic 'Home Alone', part of Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas'

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 6.

On the strength of 335.1 million TV ad impressions, a Freeform promo for its continuing 25 Days of Christmas movie marathon takes first place.

NBC, the sole traditional broadcaster in our ranking, grabs second to promote new medical drama Nurses, while MTV hypes reality competition The Challenge: Double Agents in third, plus the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time in fourth. Finally, in fifth, National Geographic gives some love to Trafficked, a new documentary series hosted by investigative journalist Mariana van Zeller.

Notably, the Freeform spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (115) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform

Impressions: 335,111,169

Interruption Rate: 2.24%

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 4%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,091,171

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $112,236

2) Nurses, NBC

Impressions: 304,714,106

Interruption Rate: 2.57%

Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,739,398

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $633,935

Impressions: 230,186,730

Interruption Rate: 3.57%

Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 83%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,109,106

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,003,324

Impressions: 185,633,523

Interruption Rate: 3.55%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,198,356

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $991,539

5) Trafficked, National Geographic

Impressions: 173,376,404

Interruption Rate: 2.44%

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,548,096

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $417,949

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).