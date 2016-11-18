Freeform Counts Down 150 Days Until ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Final Season

Freeform drama Pretty Little Liars will debut its final season April 18 at 8 p.m., followed by the series premiere of Famous in Love. To commemorate Pretty Little Liars’ swan song, Freeform will launch a 150-day countdown starting Nov. 19, with a daily clip from the 150 episodes in chronological order.

The season seven finale/series finale will be a two-hour episode followed by a one-hour “tell-all” special, says Freeform. Pretty Little Liars is produced by Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television and is executive produced by I. Marlene King, Charlie Craig, Joseph Dougherty, Oliver Goldstick and Leslie Morgenstein. The cast includes Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale.

Famous In Love follows college student Paige (Bella Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. It’s based on a novel by Rebecca Serle.

I. Marlene King, Christopher Fife, Miguel Arteta, Melissa Carter and Dan Farah are executive producers on the new series. The show is produced by Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions in association with Warner Horizon Television.