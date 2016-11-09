Freeform Cancels Drama ‘Dead of Summer’

Freeform has canceled ratings-challenged horror series Dead of Summer. The summer camp drama came from Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, along with writer Ian Goldberg. It debuted June 28.

Set in the late 1980s, the show was described as “part coming-of-age story, part supernatural horror story,” according to Freeform, back when it was known as ABC Family.

Freeform acknowledged at the time of its straight-to series order a year ago that horror was a new genre for the network.

Dead of Summer is produced by ABC Signature Studios and Kitsis/Horowitz.