Freeform to Bring Back ‘Party of Five’

Freeform announced a put pilot commitment for a reboot of Party of Five, which ran on Fox from 1994 to 2000. Original creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman are on board with the remake.

Sony Pictures Television is producing. The series will follow the five Buendias children as they navigate life struggles to survive as a family after their parents are deported back to Mexico.

The original series depicted the Salinger children coping after their parents were killed in a car accident. Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox and Lacey Chabert were in the original cast.

Keyser and Lippman will write the pilot with Rodrigo Garcia set to direct.

