Free State Policy Conference Agenda Finalized

The Free State Foundation has locked down its agenda and speaker lineup for next week's Ninth Annual Telecom Policy Conference May 31 at the National Press Club.

The conference, subtitled "A New Direction for Communications Policy: Less Regulation, More Investment and Innovation," is headlined by a lunch conversation with FCC chairman Ajit Pai, whose suggestion in a Free State Foundation speech last December that it was time to fire up the regulatory "weed whacker" has gained cultural currency within and beyond communications circles.

Other speakers include CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker; Comcast senior executive VP David Cohen; Brookings fellow and National Broadband Plan czar Blair Levin; Tom Pahl, acting director of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection; Tad Lipsky, acting director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition; and Robert Quinn, senior executive VP at AT&T.

The foundation is a free-market think tank focused on communications and intellectual property issues.