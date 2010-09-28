Free Press Complains To FCC About Fake News

Free Press has filed a complaint with the FCC

asking it to open a new investigation into "covert commercials in news

programs" and to conclude investigations the FCC launched on

undisclosed video news releases (VNRs) that Free Press and others

complained about back in 2006 and 2007.

The group says the use of "covert

commercials," often without the required FCC disclosures, is on the rise.

In a letter to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski asking for the investigation, it cited a Los Angeles Times column earlier this

month

about a toy promoter whose morning news recommendations were not identified as

paid for by toy companies, and a story from last April on a hospital-sponsored

health segment on KCBS.

Free Press also wants the FCC to crack down in

cases where "local stations may be abiding by the FCC disclosure

rules" but the public "still may not realize they are watching paid

propaganda."

In addition to wanting the FCC to better police

when broadcasters are violating the disclosure rules altogether, Free Press has

been pushing the FCC to increase the frequency, size and duration of

disclosures, which it argues are too minuscule and fleeting to provide adequate

warning.

"The problem of pay-to-play news is becoming

an epidemic on the public airwaves," said Free Press

Policy Counsel Corie Wright, who sent the letter to the FCC.

"People rely on the news to make major decisions about their lives including

where to seek medical treatment or how to vote. They deserve to know when a

newscast has been influenced by commercial considerations. And, more

importantly, they deserve to know when programming that looks like real news

coverage is in fact a commercial."