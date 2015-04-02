Fred Armisen to Host 74th Annual Peabody Awards

Portlandia star Fred Armisen is set to host the 74th annual Peabody Awards, which will be held as an evening gala for the first time.

The ceremony will be held on May 31 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in the evening rather than during the day, as in previous years.

Pivot will broadcast a 90-minute special in primetime on the evening with Den of Thieves producing.

“We are thrilled to have Fred Armisen lead the Peabodys into a new venue and a new era,” said Dr. Jeffrey P. Jones, director of the Peabody Awards program at the University of Georgia. “Armisen is not just a comedian but an inspired citizen whose singular take on life and politics exemplifies the Peabody mission to honor stories that matter.”

Armisen’s Portlandia won a Peabody Award for excellence in 2011.

Recipients of this year’s Peabody Awards will be announced over a two-week period beginning April 14, including a live announcement of entertainment winners on ABC’s Good Morning America on April 16.