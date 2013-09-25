Frates Joins CNN As Investigative Reporter
Chris Frates will join CNN as a Washington-based correspondent beginning in October.
Frates, who will be a part of the investigative unit, will report to Patricia DeCarlo, director of the unit.
Frates comes from National Journal, where he covered Congress, including the ties between the Hill and K Street lobbyists. His resume includes stints at Politico and The Denver Post, where he was a finalist for a Pulitzer as part of its breaking news team.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.