Frates Joins CNN As Investigative Reporter

Chris Frates will join CNN as a Washington-based correspondent beginning in October.

Frates, who will be a part of the investigative unit, will report to Patricia DeCarlo, director of the unit.

Frates comes from National Journal, where he covered Congress, including the ties between the Hill and K Street lobbyists. His resume includes stints at Politico and The Denver Post, where he was a finalist for a Pulitzer as part of its breaking news team.