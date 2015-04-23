Franz Drameh Added to CW’s ‘Flash’-‘Arrow’ Spinoff

Warner Bros. has filled out the cast for The CW’s potential Flash-Arrow spinoff, adding Franz Drameh in a key role.

Drameh will play Jay Jackson, whom Warner Bros. describes as a “former high school athlete, whose pro-career was derailed by injury. Now making ends meets as an auto mechanic, Jay will come to have a surprising affiliation to the S.T.A.R. Labs crew."

The spinoff stars Arrow‘s Brandon Routh (Ray/The Atom) and Caity Lotz (formerly Sara/Canary), as well as The Flash‘s Wentworth Miller (Leonard Snart/Captain Cold), Dominic Purcell (Mick Rory/Heat Wave) and Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein aka half of Firestorm).

Drameh made his breakthrough with the Tom Cruise film Edge of Tomorrow and will next be seen alongside Idris Elba and Gemma Arterton in A Hundred Streets.