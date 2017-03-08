'Frankly Faraci' Lands on Dove Channel March 21

Cinedigm's faith-based Dove Channel streaming service says the first episode of its first original show, Frankly Faraci, will debut March 21.

New episodes will premiere weekly.

The series, hosted by journalist Matthew Faraci, profiles high-profile figures—entertainment, sports—doing "good things in the world."

The first episode (each is 22 minutes) features The Piano Guys. Future shows include hip-hop artist Propaganda and former NFL player Bryan Schwartz.

The channel is accessible via a variety of online devices and platforms, including on Amazon Prime’s new Streaming Partners Program.