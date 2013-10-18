'Franklin & Bash' Renewed for Fourth Season
TNT has renewed legal
dramady Franklin & Bash for a
fourth season.
Franklin & Bash
averaged 2.1 million viewers on Wednesday nights during its third season, which
added Heather Locklear to its main cast.
Franklin & Bash join
the other summer scripted series to get renewed by TNT:
Falling Skies, Rizzoli & Isles, Perception
and Major Crimes. The network's other
summer series King & Maxwell was
canceled after one season.
TNT premieres Frank
Darabont's Mob City Nov. 4.
