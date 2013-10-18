'Franklin & Bash' Renewed for Fourth Season

TNT has renewed legal

dramady Franklin & Bash for a

fourth season.

Franklin & Bash

averaged 2.1 million viewers on Wednesday nights during its third season, which

added Heather Locklear to its main cast.

Franklin & Bash join

the other summer scripted series to get renewed by TNT:

Falling Skies, Rizzoli & Isles, Perception

and Major Crimes. The network's other

summer series King & Maxwell was

canceled after one season.

TNT premieres Frank

Darabont's Mob City Nov. 4.