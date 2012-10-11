Frank Caliendo to Join ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countown'

ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown has added comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo as a contributor.

No stranger to NFL pregame shows, Caliendo spent the last nine years as a "comedic prognosticator" on Fox NFL Sunday. Rob Riggle replaced him in that role this season.

He will debut on the Sunday morning program Oct. 16. While the majority of his efforts will come in taped comedy segments, his debut will come live from the show's studio in Bristol, Conn.

"We have always admired Frank's comedy, impressions and his NFL-centric humor," said Seth Markman, ESPN's senior coordinating producer, who oversees the network's NFL studio shows. "He's been working on some new material in anticipation of this opportunity which promises to be a great addition to Countdown and to our overall NFL presentation on ESPN."

"As a sports fan, ESPN has always been the place to be," Caliendo said. "This network is why I graduated (from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) with a broadcasting degree in the first place - and now I finally get to use my degree!"