Frances Berwick Named GM of Bravo

Bravo Media upped programming and production chief Frances Berwick to general manager of Bravo, giving her oversight of all departments at the NBC Universal-owned cable network including marketing, advertising and consumer products, as well as overall brand direction.

A well-regarded Bravo veteran, Berwick has been at the network since 1996 and was integral in the channel’s transformation from an arts-focused niche network to the pop-culture player it is today. After NBCU acquired the network in 2002, she spearheaded its production of ratings smash Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and subsequently oversaw hits Project Runway and Top Chef. She is also responsible for the network’s successful relationship with performance troupe Cirque du Soleil.

Berwick began her career in sponsorship at London theater group Saddler’s Wells and went on to head international TV distribution and licensing at Britain’s Channel 4. She has been Bravo’s executive vice president of programming and production since 2005.

"Frances has been an excellent creative and business leader at Bravo, shepherding attention-getting, Emmy Award-winning hits for the past 12 years,” Bravo Media and Oxygen Media president Lauren Zalaznick said in a statement announcing the promotion. "I am confident that she will continue to lead the team to even greater successes as she evolves the Bravo Media brand.”

Berwick’s promotion comes on the heels of Bravo marketing and digital chief Jason Klarman’s move to sister channel Oxygen, where he will serve as GM. Both

Berwick and Klarman will continue to report to Zalaznick.