France Telecom Rides with Tour de France

Telco

France Telecom, through its Orange and GlobeCast business units, will

once again supply a range of telecommunications service for the Tour de

France cycling epic, which starts in Monaco this Saturday, July 4.

Orange

will deploy fiber-optic cable along the entire race route, providing

bandwidth of 155 megabits per second in both finish zones, and will

also supply an enterprise-class Wi-Fi network to support the press and

all other professionals working on the Tour. Orange will also give

consumers the full Tour experience through exclusive high-quality

content across its TV, PC and mobile platforms.

Orange

will roll out 155 Mbps fiber links across the whole route and its

international points of presence (PoPs), quadrupling its bandwidth

between the interview truck and the press room and offering a

HD-quality videoconferencing system. Five Wi-Fi networks will support

Tour organizers, press, photographers and broadcasters, with a radio

terminal/server combination capable of routing more than 500

simultaneous connections. Around the press room, mobile relays will

also handle 3G and 3G+ traffic.

Broadcast

transmission vendor GlobeCast will deliver live images of the Tour de

France on behalf of rights-holders France Télévisions and Union

Européenne de Radiodiffusion. At the finish line of each stage,

GlobeCast will deploy six mobile satellite and terrestrial transmission

stations along with a coordinating reception truck, creating a system

capable of broadcasting up to 25 SD/HD video signals simultaneously.

The

Orange Sport Info network will air daily news flashes and features on

the Tour, while Orange's TV and PC platforms will provide on-demand

documentaries about legendary Tour riders. Orange's Web portal, orange.fr,

will supply near-live race highlights, video summaries of each stage,

and a daily stage review; similar content will also be offered on the

"Orange World" mobile portal.