Fox's Wilson In for Reardon as Head of Tribune Broadcasting

Fox Television Network president Ed Wilson will succeed John Reardon as president and CEO of Tribune’s broadcast group, according to sources with knowledge of the move.

Reardon had been named to the position in November of 2005.

In December, Tribune and Local TV entered into an agreement to share services as part of a “third-party broadcast-management company” for their collective TV properties. Randy Michaels was named CEO of that joint division.





Wilson will oversee the company’s 23 television stations, as well as Tribune Entertainment. He starts February 11.





In a statement, he spoke of “tremendous upside” at Tribune. “The company has great stations in large, diverse markets where there is a constant demand for local news, information, and entertainment—and that plays to our strength,” said Wilson. “The combined resources of our TV stations, newspapers and Web sites gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors in providing the most reliable, relevant, and interesting coverage of local news and events whenever and wherever viewers want it.”

Wilson has served as President of the Fox Television Network since 2004, and prior to that served in executive positions with NBC and CBS. In 2000, Wilson helped found NBC Enterprises and served as its first president. Prior to that, Wilson was president and CEO of CBS Enterprises and Entertainment.

Tribune Interactive and Broadcasting CEO Randy Michaels called Wilson “one of the most energetic and creative executives” in the business. “Most people are too full of themselves to learn anything new before they ever get to the level of success Ed has achieved,” added Michaels. “As anyone who has ever been to the bar at a broadcasting convention knows, Ed is a great guy, who just happens to come out on top.”