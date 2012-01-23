Fox's 'Touch' to Bow in Over 100 Countries

Touch, the upcoming Fox drama starring Kiefer Sutherland, will get a worldwide launch in more than 100 countries as part of a coordinated global distribution, marketing and sponsorship effort that Fox is billing as a "television first."

As part of the launch, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox One, 20th Century Fox Television and Fox International Channels are collaborating on a nearly simultaneous premiere that will be promoted by Sutherland in a global media tour in the run-up to the March 19th airing in the U.S.

Unilever has come on board as the series' global advertising sponsor. Fox One, News Corp's integrated sales and marketing division worked with Unilever for more than a year to create the worldwide partnership.

The key elements of Unilever's involvement include a media buy that covers Europe, Asia, Latin America as well as the U.S. It will also sponsor the Touch international media tour and worldwide premiere in New York City on March 18 and Unilever brands will sponsor exclusive online content around the world.

"Unilever is thrilled to be part of this inaugural global media sponsorship with News Corp.," said Luis Di-Como, Unilever's senior VP of global media in a statement. "It's the very type of sponsorship that enables us to connect and engage consumers with one of our billion-euro global brands -- Rexona, Degree in the U.S. and Sure in the UK -- with one culturally relevant content platform."

"Our global Unilever partnership goes far beyond the scope of anything we've ever done," added Jean Rossi, president of Fox One, News Corp's integrated sales and marketing division in a statement. "Before moving forward, it was imperative that we find a property that conveyed our mutual strategic vision, and Touch has the positive message and global appeal that articulates that spirit."

As part of the global distribution efforts for Touch, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution has secured deals in over 160 markets. The global launch will make the much-anticipated drama available on such channels as Global Television in Canada, Sky 1 in the United Kingdom, ProSieben in Germany, Yes TV in Israel and Channel One in Russia.

Fox International Channels will also launch the series in 64 countries throughout Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Marion Edwards, president of international television at Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution, remarked in a statement that: "It's so appropriate that a television series whose focus is the unity and connection we all share in spite of culture and language differences would serve as the springboard for this very exciting, global launch."

Touch will have a special preview this Wednesday, Jan. 25 on Fox. Its series premiere is Monday, March 19, with international launches taking place during the week of March 19.