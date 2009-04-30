Fox's MyNet stations pick up ‘AFHV'

The Fox Television Stations have picked up Disney-ABC's America's Funniest Home Videos in a two-year all-barter deal.

The show will premiere this fall as a Monday-Friday strip on Fox's MyNetwork TV duopoly stations. It's also cleared in 85% of the country.

This is America's Funniest Home Videos second go-round in syndication. It previously aired between 1995 and 2001, and was sold by MTM from 1995-98 and then Twentieth from 1998-2001.

The show, hosted by Dancing with the Stars' Tom Bergeron, is going into its 20th season on ABC. Its two-hour season finale, in which one of this season's three $100,000 video winners will compete for a membership in Disney's Vacation Club, is on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m.