Fox's Marcy Ross Exiting as Head of Current Series

Fox's executive VP of current series Marcy Ross is leaving the network, a Fox spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Ross, who was nearing the end of her contract, has opted to return to the content creation side of the business, with an announcement on her future plans expected in the coming weeks.

She will stay on at Fox as a consultant through the end of the current broadcast season, with deputies Shauna C. Waterman and James Oh overseeing current series in the interim.

Ross has been at Fox since 2002 and in her current position since 2007. Prior to that, she was senior VP of comedy at Studios USA and held executive roles at Jim Henson Co. and Sandollar Television.

Deadline first reported the story.