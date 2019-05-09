Fox’s Levy Named CEO of OpenAP Consortium

Former Fox executive David Levy was named CEO of OpenAP, the TV industry consortium looking to standardize and popularize targeted audience buying of ad campaigns.

Levy had been executive VP at Fox overseeing digital ad revenue and advanced ad products for the company’s television brands.

OpenAP was started by Fox, Viacom and Turner. NBCUniversal joined last year and Turner dropped out earlier this year.

Levy who was involved in the formation of OpenAP served as chairman of the group since September 2018.

He became part of Fox when true[X] media was acquired in 2015.