Fox's 'Goodwin Games' Gets May 20 Premiere
Fox's midseason comedy The
Goodwin Games finally has a premiere date: Monday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m.
Series star Scott Foley tweeted the news on Wednesday,
saying the show will run in the timeslot for seven weeks. Fox has yet to
officially confirmed the date.
The Goodwin Games,
from How I Met Your Mother creators
Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, saw its initial 13-episode order cut after Fox
renewed both fall freshman comedy entries Ben
and Kate and The Mindy Project
for full seasons last fall.
"Goodwin Games is a
nice show, but I'm not sure it's going to inject that block ratings-wise," Fox
entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly said of the unscheduled series at the TCA
press tour in January.
The comedy about a father who leaves his fortune to his three
children under specific terms also stars Becki Newton, Felisha Terrell and Jake
Lacey.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.