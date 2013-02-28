Fox's 'Goodwin Games' Gets May 20 Premiere

Fox's midseason comedy The

Goodwin Games finally has a premiere date: Monday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Series star Scott Foley tweeted the news on Wednesday,

saying the show will run in the timeslot for seven weeks. Fox has yet to

officially confirmed the date.

The Goodwin Games,

from How I Met Your Mother creators

Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, saw its initial 13-episode order cut after Fox

renewed both fall freshman comedy entries Ben

and Kate and The Mindy Project

for full seasons last fall.

"Goodwin Games is a

nice show, but I'm not sure it's going to inject that block ratings-wise," Fox

entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly said of the unscheduled series at the TCA

press tour in January.

The comedy about a father who leaves his fortune to his three

children under specific terms also stars Becki Newton, Felisha Terrell and Jake

Lacey.