Fox’s Fringe Secures U.K. Distribution

Fringe, the buzzed-about drama series from producer J.J. Abrams, secured distribution in the United Kingdom on Sky One.

Sky One also airs Abrams’ other major network show, Lost, and it was the home of The X-Files during its run.

“We're delighted to have secured the rights to Fringe, which we believe will thrill a new generation of viewers much like The X-Files did 15 years ago,” said David Smyth, head of acquisitions for Sky One, in announcing the pickup. “Together with Lost, we’re honored to be the home for J.J. Abrams’ shows here in the United Kingdom.”

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution secured the deal. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. owns a plurality of shares of Sky One’s parent company, British Sky Broadcasting Group.