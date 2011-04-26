Fox's ‘In the Flow With Affion Crockett' To Premiere Aug. 14

Fox's Jamie Foxx/Affion Crockett sketch comedy series has a

title - In the Flow with Affion Crockett

- and will have a special one-hour premiere on Aug. 14 at 9 p.m.

The half-hour series is hosted by comedian Crockett and

executive-produced by Foxx.

Fox will air midnight encores on Saturdays starting Aug. 20,

and In the Flow will shift to its

regular Sunday at 9:30 p.m. timeslot on Aug. 21.

In the Flow will

feature spoofs of movie trailers, commercials, TV shows, music videos and

celebrities. Rapper Snoop Dogg, music mogul Russell Simmons and singer Chris

Brown are among those already signed on for guest appearances.