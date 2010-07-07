Fox's Cuisine Reigns Supreme

Fox

won the Nielsen prime time ratings race Tuesday night in the 18-49 demographic

with two hours' worth of Hell's

Kitchen. The show, and the network, averaged a 3.1 rating/10 share.

NBC

was second with a 2.7/8, led by two hours' worth of America's Got Talent, which averaged a 3.4/10 as the night's

highest-rated show. But NBC lost the race with a fourth-place 1.2/4 for Losing It With Jillian at 8-9, which

brought down its average (Fox only programs two hours).

ABC

averaged a 1.8/5 for the night, getting a time period-winning performance from Wipeout at 8-9 (2.9/10). But it was

downhill from there, with game show Downfall

(win the prize or it gets dropped off a building) falling from a 1.4/4 in its

first half hour to a 1.1/3 in its second for a 1.3/4. Primetime: Family Secret averaged a 1.2/3 at 10-11.

CBS

was fourth with an all-repeat, all-scripted lineup against the game/reality

shows on the competition. It averaged a 1.7/6 for NCIS, CSI: Miami and The Good Wife.

The CW

averaged a .3/1 for repeats of Life Unexpected

and One Tree Hill.