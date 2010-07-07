Fox's Cuisine Reigns Supreme
Fox
won the Nielsen prime time ratings race Tuesday night in the 18-49 demographic
with two hours' worth of Hell's
Kitchen. The show, and the network, averaged a 3.1 rating/10 share.
NBC
was second with a 2.7/8, led by two hours' worth of America's Got Talent, which averaged a 3.4/10 as the night's
highest-rated show. But NBC lost the race with a fourth-place 1.2/4 for Losing It With Jillian at 8-9, which
brought down its average (Fox only programs two hours).
ABC
averaged a 1.8/5 for the night, getting a time period-winning performance from Wipeout at 8-9 (2.9/10). But it was
downhill from there, with game show Downfall
(win the prize or it gets dropped off a building) falling from a 1.4/4 in its
first half hour to a 1.1/3 in its second for a 1.3/4. Primetime: Family Secret averaged a 1.2/3 at 10-11.
CBS
was fourth with an all-repeat, all-scripted lineup against the game/reality
shows on the competition. It averaged a 1.7/6 for NCIS, CSI: Miami and The Good Wife.
The CW
averaged a .3/1 for repeats of Life Unexpected
and One Tree Hill.
