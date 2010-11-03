Fox's ‘Chicago Code' to Bow in February

Fox's new police drama The Chicago Code will premiere Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m., the

network announced Wednesday.

From creator Shawn Ryan (The Shield, Terriers),

Chicago Code follows a group of cops working to expose corruption and fight

crime in the Windy City.

Chicago Code is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and MiddKid

Productions, and written and executive produced by Ryan and Tim Minear.

Fox notes that Lie To Me, which currently occupies the

9 p.m. Monday slot, will return to the schedule at a later date.