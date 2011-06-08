Fox's ‘Buried Treasure' to Premiere Aug. 24

Fox's addition to the crowded field of the "thrift TV"

genre, Buried Treasure, will premiere

Aug. 24, the network said Wednesday.

The show follows identical twin brother Leigh and Leslie

Keno (from Antiques Roadshow) as they

travel across the country to help people discover unknown treasures in their

homes.

The thrifting genre, popularized on cable by shows like

History's Pawn Stars and Spike TV's Auction Hunters, has started to slip

into broadcast. NBC has It's Worth What?,

where host Cedric the Entertainer quizzes contestants on the value of unusual

items, also targeted for a late summer launch.

Fox will also move MasterChef

to Mondays at 9 p.m. starting June 13. The Tuesday episodes will air at 8 p.m.

starting June 14 before shifting to 9 p.m. beginning July 19, to lead out of Hell's Kitchen.

Hell's Kitchen

returns for its eighth season with a two-night season premiere on July 18 and

19 at 8 p.m.