Fox's ‘Buried Treasure' to Premiere Aug. 24
Fox's addition to the crowded field of the "thrift TV"
genre, Buried Treasure, will premiere
Aug. 24, the network said Wednesday.
The show follows identical twin brother Leigh and Leslie
Keno (from Antiques Roadshow) as they
travel across the country to help people discover unknown treasures in their
homes.
The thrifting genre, popularized on cable by shows like
History's Pawn Stars and Spike TV's Auction Hunters, has started to slip
into broadcast. NBC has It's Worth What?,
where host Cedric the Entertainer quizzes contestants on the value of unusual
items, also targeted for a late summer launch.
Fox will also move MasterChef
to Mondays at 9 p.m. starting June 13. The Tuesday episodes will air at 8 p.m.
starting June 14 before shifting to 9 p.m. beginning July 19, to lead out of Hell's Kitchen.
Hell's Kitchen
returns for its eighth season with a two-night season premiere on July 18 and
19 at 8 p.m.
