Fox's ‘Ben and Kate,' ‘Mindy Project' Get Full-Season Orders

Fox has picked up new Tuesday comedies Ben and Kate and The Mindy

Project for full seasons, the network said Monday.

The Mindy Project

gets a back-nine order while Ben and Kate's

is for a truncated six additional episodes because creator Dana Fox is expecting to give

birth later this year.

The comedies have turned in soft ratings in their first two

weeks, with Ben and Kate posting a

1.6 rating with adults 18-49 last Tuesday and Mindy Project a 1.9. Both declined more than 20% from their series

premieres.

"Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project have everything we

want to stand for in comedy: smart writing, hugely appealing casts and comedy

that feels contemporary and real -- which is why we're confident they will

continue to build on what is already an appointment comedy night for young,

influential audiences on Tuesdays," said Kevin Reilly, Fox chairman of

entertainment.

Ben and Kate is

produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Chernin Entertainment; The Mindy Project is from 3 Arts

Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Three NBC freshmen series -- Revolution, Go On and The New Normal -- received full-seasonorders last week.