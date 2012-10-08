Fox's ‘Ben and Kate,' ‘Mindy Project' Get Full-Season Orders
Fox has picked up new Tuesday comedies Ben and Kate and The Mindy
Project for full seasons, the network said Monday.
The Mindy Project
gets a back-nine order while Ben and Kate's
is for a truncated six additional episodes because creator Dana Fox is expecting to give
birth later this year.
The comedies have turned in soft ratings in their first two
weeks, with Ben and Kate posting a
1.6 rating with adults 18-49 last Tuesday and Mindy Project a 1.9. Both declined more than 20% from their series
premieres.
"Ben and Kate and The Mindy Project have everything we
want to stand for in comedy: smart writing, hugely appealing casts and comedy
that feels contemporary and real -- which is why we're confident they will
continue to build on what is already an appointment comedy night for young,
influential audiences on Tuesdays," said Kevin Reilly, Fox chairman of
entertainment.
Ben and Kate is
produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Chernin Entertainment; The Mindy Project is from 3 Arts
Entertainment in association with Universal Television.
Three NBC freshmen series -- Revolution, Go On and The New Normal -- received full-seasonorders last week.
