Fox's Animation Domination HD to Adapt 'Axe Cop' Web Comic
Fox's
new animation unit, Animation Domination HD, has acquired the rights to the Web
comic Axe Cop.
Axe Cop will launch in 2013 as
part of Fox's new Saturday late-prime "Animation Domination HD" block that will
run from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. This is the first
series in development for animation unit, with an order of six 15-minute episodes.
"Axe Cop is
one of the most creative, hilarious and naturally viral comic properties to
emerge in the last decade," said Nick Weidenfeld, head of Animation Domination
HD. "I've hoped someone would adapt Axe Cop for television for years and
couldn't be happier that we get to be that someone. Axe Cop has all the
makings of an iconic animated series and it will help set the tone for Fox's
new late-prime Saturday animation lineup."
The Axe Cop Web comic was created by Malachai Nicolle and his brother, Ethan, and
chronicles the adventures of an axe-wielding police officer and his loyal team
of allies as they fight bad guys. Written by Malachai and drawn by Ethan, the
first five installments of the comic were put online January 25, 2010 and went viral in a matter of days.
