Fox's Animation Domination HD to Adapt 'Axe Cop' Web Comic

Fox's

new animation unit, Animation Domination HD, has acquired the rights to the Web

comic Axe Cop.

Axe Cop will launch in 2013 as

part of Fox's new Saturday late-prime "Animation Domination HD" block that will

run from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. This is the first

series in development for animation unit, with an order of six 15-minute episodes.

"Axe Cop is

one of the most creative, hilarious and naturally viral comic properties to

emerge in the last decade," said Nick Weidenfeld, head of Animation Domination

HD. "I've hoped someone would adapt Axe Cop for television for years and

couldn't be happier that we get to be that someone. Axe Cop has all the

makings of an iconic animated series and it will help set the tone for Fox's

new late-prime Saturday animation lineup."

The Axe Cop Web comic was created by Malachai Nicolle and his brother, Ethan, and

chronicles the adventures of an axe-wielding police officer and his loyal team

of allies as they fight bad guys. Written by Malachai and drawn by Ethan, the

first five installments of the comic were put online January 25, 2010 and went viral in a matter of days.