Fox's 'American Dad!' Moving to TBS in 2014

TBS has picked up new episodes of 20th Century Fox Television's American Dad! to premiere in late 2014, the network announced on Tuesday.

The animated comedy created by Seth MacFarlane will conclude its run on Fox, where it is part of the network's Sunday night Animation Domination lineup, after its upcoming 10th season. TBS has ordered 15 episodes for season 11.

As part of the deal, sister Turner network Adult Swim will repeat each new episode after its initial airing on TBS. Both networks currently air reruns of American Dad! and MacFarlane's Family Guy.

"American Dad! is a great fit for TBS, a favorite of comedy fans who like smart, irreverent humor with ample doses of biting wit and skewering satire," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). "We look forward to welcoming Seth MacFarlane and the rest of his team as they bring this iconic show to TBS."

American Dad! is the second broadcast comedy to move to TBS in as many years, following Cougar Town, which TBS picked up after ABC canceled it in 2012; it premiered on the network earlier this year.