Fox Yanks 'Ben and Kate' From Schedule

A day after ABC essentially canceledits Tuesday comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Fox said

Wednesday it is pulling rookie comedy Ben and Kate from its Tuesday

lineup.

Starting Jan. 29, Raising Hope will air originals

from 8-9 p.m. through February sweeps (except for Feb. 19, when a repeat New

Girl will air at 8:30 p.m.). Fox said Ben and Kate, which has aired

13 episodes of a19-episode order, will return to the schedule at a later date.

Hell's Kitchen will move to Tuesdays with its season

11 premiere on March 12 at 8 p.m., leading into New Girl and The

Mindy Project for the remainder of the season. Raising Hope will

have a one-hour season finale following American Idol on Thursday, March

28.

Fox's Tuesday lineup has struggled all season, with New

Girl failing to get the sophomore bounce it needed to support the

four-comedy block. Despite critical praise, Ben and Kate has been its

lowest performer, averaging a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and just 2.6 million

total viewers for itsmost recent episode. Out of New Girl, Mindy is faring

slightly better, drawing a 1.5 rating and three million viewers on Tuesday.

The move to shelve Ben and Kate comes weeks after Fox

entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly signaled his intention to stick with the

current lineup of shows while looking for a way to protect Tuesdays in spring

when TV viewing typically suffers from extended daylight hours.

"I hate to say it, but I think for the rest of this year

we've just got to play through," Reilly said to a group of reporters at the

Television Critics Association press tour. "I'm looking at it in spring to see

if there's anything we can do to protect it a little bit when daylight savings

time comes in, which also challenges the ratings, but I'm going to stick with

the shows."