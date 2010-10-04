Fox: World Series Is 90% Sold
On top of huge numbers for football, Fox Sports says it is cashing in on baseball, with commercials in the upcoming World Series about 90% sold. Sales are pacing much quicker than a year ago, when the recession pushed the upfront sales market back toward the end of summer. Sales are pacing about 25% ahead of 2008.
Prices on a cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis are up by high single digits, Fox says. That brings the price of a 30-second spot to about $450,000, according to industry sources. Fox is also getting about $225,000 for spots in the National League Championship Series.
Demand is also strong at Turner Broadcasting, which says it’s also about 90% sold for the American League Championship Series and divisional playoff coverage. Spots in the ALCS are going for about $140,000. Key sponsors include AT&T, Bank of America, Jeep and Capital One.
As the season winds to a close, it’s likely that ratings will be strongest if big-market teams such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies reach the Fall Classic. Ratings for last fall’s Yanks-Phils series were up 39% from 2008. In addition to market size, key factors in ratings and revenue include the length of the series and the closeness of individual games.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.