Fox Won’t Make More ‘BH90210’

Fox will not bring back reboot BH90210, which debuted Aug. 7. Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling, the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210, are in the cast for BH90210. Six episodes aired, the stars playing what Fox called “heightened versions of themselves” in the serialized drama.

BH90210 started strong but the ratings leveled.

Beverly Hills, 90201 aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000 and documented life for a group of high school kids in their tony Southern California town.

BH90210 is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fox Entertainment. Patrick Sean Smith, Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler are executive producers alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth. Smith is showrunner.

Fox said in a statement, “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."