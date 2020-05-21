Fox Wins Season Race in Viewers 18-49, CBS Wins Total Viewers

Fox is poised to win the 2019-2020 season among viewers 18-49. The network said it is its first season win since 2011-2012.

Fox averaged a 1.7 in overall primetime among 18-49 viewers, a 13% gain over last year. NBC got a 1.3, ABC a 1.1 and CBS a 1.0. NBC, ABC and CBS are all down in the double digits year over year.

Fox singled out The Masked Singer, along with its lead-out, rookie Lego Masters, and hit drama 9-1-1.

CBS won in total viewers, averaging 7.74 million this season, ahead of NBC’s 6.63 million, Fox’s 6.4 million and ABC’s 5.51 million. CBS has won total viewers for the last 12 seasons.

Powering CBS were comedies Young Sheldon and Mom and rookie drama FBI: Most Wanted.

In Spanish-language viewing, Univision averaged 1.5 million total viewers to Telemundo’s 1.1 million. Univision averaged 604,000 viewers 18-49 and Telemundo had 490,000.