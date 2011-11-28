Fox Wins November Sweep, CBS Tops Viewers

Powered by strong fall entries like New Girl and The X

Factor, Fox won the November Sweep in adults 18-49 for only the second time in network history, averaging a 3.1 rating in

the demo according to Nielsen.

Fox was up 15% in the demo compared to Nov. 2010. CBS

was second in the demo for sweeps, improving 4% year-over-year to average a 2.8

rating with adults 18-49.

CBS won out in total viewers for the 11th

straight November sweeps period, averaging 11.4 million viewers, up 3% over a

year ago. ABC was second in viewers, with 9.3 million, down 4%, while Fox was

third with 8.6 million, a gain of 11%.

ABC was the only network to post declines in the key demo

for November, down 4% to a 2.5 rating. NBC trailed in total viewers (6.9

million), losing 5% vs. last year and averaging a flat 2.4 rating with adults

18-49.