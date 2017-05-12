Fox Will Put on Live ‘Rent’

Fox has announced a live musical production of the stage show “Rent.” Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land), along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, will executive produce the event.

“We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical."

Platt is also producing Fox’s live production of A Christmas Story.

A re-imagining of Puccini’s “La Bohème” set in New York City's then-gritty East Village, “Rent” tells the story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. After winning four Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson’s show celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

“Rent” originally was produced in New York by New York Theatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon and New York Theatre Workshop.

Fox’s production will be executive produced by Platt, Adam Siegel, Julie Larson, Al Larson and Revolution Studios’ Vince Totino, Scott Hemming and Marla Levine.